Maui County police find additional remains, raising Lahaina wildfire death toll to 99

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The death toll for the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century has increased by one, to 99, after Maui County police found additional remains in Lahaina. A police spokesperson said Friday the remains were recovered last week. An autopsy and forensic examination verified that the remains were not from a previously recovered individual. Police have identified the remains of 97 people so far from the Aug. 8 fire that wiped out much of Lahaina, a historic town on Maui’s west coast. The remains of two have yet to be identified. Seven people are still missing.

