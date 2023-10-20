Italian Premier Meloni announces separation from partner, father of daughter

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has announced that she is separating from her partner and the father of her young daughter after nearly a decade together. In a statement posted Friday on social media, Meloni says her relationship with Andrea Giambruno has ended. She said their paths had diverged “for some time.” The announcement came after Giambruno, an on-air television personality, was caught on audio seemingly making lewd remarks to a colleague.

