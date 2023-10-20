CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Norma has weakened slightly but remains a major storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast. The hurricane could hit the resorts of Los Cabos at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula by Saturday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says that Norma had 115 mph maximum sustained winds and was located about 265 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas. The Category 3 storm was moving north-northwest at 7 mph. Norma is expected to continue weakening Friday and into the weekend as it neared land. Hotels in Los Cabos remained about three-quarters full of tourists.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.