Hunter Biden prosecutor to appear for closed-door Congressional testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The special counsel overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation is expected to testify before a Congressional committee behind closed doors as a GOP probe into the Justice Department’s handling of the case continues to unfold. In a rare step, David Weiss is set to appear for transcribed interview before members of the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 7, sources told The Associated Press Friday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door appearance. It comes months after whistleblowers claimed as part of a GOP probe that the investigation into the president’s son was “slow walked” and mishandled. Weiss has denied one of the more explosive allegations by saying in writing that he had final say over the case.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.