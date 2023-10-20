Estonia says damage to Finland pipeline was caused by people, but it’s unclear if it was deliberate

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Estonian officials say damage to an undersea gas pipeline and telecom cable connecting Finland and Estonia was caused by people, but it remains unclear who was behind it and whether it was deliberate. Estonian and Finnish investigators are looking into vessels in the area at the time of the damage earlier this month. Pipeline operators noticed an unusual drop in pressure in the Balticconnector pipeline on Oct. 8 and subsequently shut down the gas flow. Two days later, the Finnish government said there was damage both to the pipeline and the telecom cable between the two NATO countries. Estonia says a repaired cable should be in place by next week.

