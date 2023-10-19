US Navy warship in Red Sea intercepts three missiles, several drones heading north out of Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say a U.S. Navy warship on Thursday took out three missiles and several drones that had been fired from Yemen and were heading north. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, says the USS Carney, a Navy destroyer in the northern Red Sea, intercepted three land attack cruise missiles and several drones that were launched by Houthi forces in Yemen. He said he can’t say what the missiles were targeting but they were headed potentially toward targets in Israel. A U.S. official says the missiles did not appear to be aimed at the ship. That official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations that had not yet been announced.

By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.