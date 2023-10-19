The US Supreme Court notched big conservative wins. It’s a key issue in Pennsylvania’s fall election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Liberal discontent over rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority is playing a role in Pennsylvania’s top-of-the-ballot election this fall. Democrat Dan McCaffery portrays his candidacy for an open Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat as a bulwark against a U.S. Supreme Court majority he says is undoing federally protected rights and leaving states to fill the vacuum. Political polarization is moving deeper into the courts, especially in states where state high court justices are elected. Like in Pennsylvania, abortion rights were the dominant theme in Wisconsin’s court contest after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. McCaffery’s opponent is Republican Carolyn Carluccio. The election won’t change the fact Pennsylvania’s high court has a Democratic majority.

