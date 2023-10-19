The Guardian fires longtime cartoonist after allegations of antisemitic imagery

LONDON (AP) — The Guardian newspaper has fired longtime editorial cartoonist Steve Bell after refusing to run a caricature of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that critics said drew on antisemitic imagery. Bell has contributed to The Guardian since 1983. The decision comes after Bell depicted Netanyahu holding a scalpel and preparing to cut a Gaza-shaped incision in his abdomen. Bell said he had been accused of evoking the “pound of flesh” demanded by the Jewish character Shylock in Shakespeare’s play “The Merchant of Venice.” He said that had nothing to do with the cartoon and he would “never dream” of promoting antisemitic stereotypes.

