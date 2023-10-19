Texas releases another audit of elections in Harris County, where GOP still challenging losses

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas officials have released a second audit in as many years of elections in Harris County. The report released Thursday does not suggest that results in 2022 were impacted by issues that Republicans have used to contest losses and take more control over voting in the Democratic stronghold. The preliminary report by Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson, a Republican, was released days before Houston residents begin early voting for a new mayor. Republican candidates have challenged losses in races across the county last year but there has been no evidence that the issues affected the outcomes.

