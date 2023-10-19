Slovakia president rejects nomination of opponent of climate change policy as environment minister

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s president says she is postponing the appointment of a new Cabinet following last month’s parliamentary election because she cannot accept the nomination of a person who doesn’t believe in the threat of climate change as environment minister. Liberal President Zuzana Caputova says Rudolf Huliak, who was nominated by the ultranationalist and pro-Russian Slovak National Party, could not ensure the proper functioning of the ministry because he opposes the government’s long-term environmental policies and Slovakia’s international obligations. The Slovak National Party says it is not ready to nominate a new candidate instead of Huliak. Three parties have agreed to form a coalition government after none won a majority in the election.

