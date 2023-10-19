On ‘Enlisted,’ country star Craig Morgan gets a little help from his friends like Blake Shelton

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In July, country music star Craig Morgan re-enlisted in the Army Reserves at age 59. It was on the historic Grand Ole Opry stage, where he’s performed so many times before. The move helped inspired a new six-track EP, titled “Enlisted,” which is out Friday. Morgan created two new tracks and reimagines a few of his biggest hits with some a-list collaborators: Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and Jelly Roll. Morgan tells The Associated Press the project marries both his worlds: the military and music.

