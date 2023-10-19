Man accused of bringing guns to Wisconsin Capitol now free on signature bond, can’t possess weapons

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of bringing guns to the Wisconsin state Capitol building is free on a signature bond but can’t come near the governor. Joshua Pleasnick made his initial court appearance Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of openly carrying a gun in a public building. According to online court records, Dane County Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew entered a not guilty plea for Pleasnick and allowed him to go free on a signature bond. McAndrew also barred him from possessing weapons, entering the Capitol Square area and from coming within 1,000 feet of Evers or any of his family.

