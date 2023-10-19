Kansas is poised to boost legislators’ pay by $28,000 in 2025, nearly doubling it

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is poised to nearly double its lawmakers’ pay in 2025 in hopes of attracting more diverse members. A commission created by the Republican-controlled Legislature to study lawmakers’ pay approved a proposal Thursday to increase the compensation for rank-and-file members by nearly $28,000 a year. That’s a 93% increase and would make their annual compensation nearly $58,000. The commission’s plan will take effect unless both legislative chambers vote to reject it by Feb. 7. Like legislators in other states, some Kansas lawmakers have complained for years that it’s a financial hardship to serve in the Legislature. Earlier this year, lawmakers increased the pay for statewide elected officials.

