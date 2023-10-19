Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel is bombarding Gaza, hitting areas in the south where Palestinians had been told to seek safety. It also began evacuating a sizable Israeli town in the north near the Lebanese border on Friday, the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil. Palestinians in Gaza reported heavy airstrikes in the south, and ambulances carrying men, women and children streamed into a nearby hospital. Food, fuel and medicine are running low in the coastal enclave, which Israel has completely sealed off, and an expected trickle of aid from Egypt has yet to enter. Israel has vowed to crush Hamas after its brutal Oct. 7 attack inside Israel.

By NAJIB JOBAIN, SAMYA KULLAB and JOSEPH KRAUSS Associated Press

