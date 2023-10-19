IAEA team gathers marine samples near Fukushima as treated radioactive water is released into sea

IWAKI, Japan (AP) — An International Atomic Energy Agency team is in Fukushima for the agency’s first marine sampling since treated radioactive wastewater started being released from the area’s damaged nuclear plant into the sea. A team member on Thursday’s visit said he does not expect any rise in radioactivity in the fish caught in the seas off northeastern Japan. The wastewater release began in August, and China immediately banned all imports of Japanese seafood, badly hurting the Japanese seafood industry. The IAEA’s earlier safety review concluded the wastewater release, if carried out as planned, would have a negligible impact.

