Hurricane Norma rapidly strengthens on a path toward Los Cabos in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Norma has strengthened to a major storm as it spins off Mexico’s Pacific coast on a path expected to bring it near Los Cabos at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Thursday that Norma had 130 mph or 215 kph maximum sustained winds and was located about 410 miles or 655 kilometers south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas. The Category 4 storm was moving north at 7 mph or 11 kph. Norma was expected to begin weakening Friday and into the weekend as it neared land. It remained unclear if it would make landfall at Los Cabos or veer off beforehand and hit Mexico’s Sinaloa state to the east.

