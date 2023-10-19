French officials suspect young people in rash of fake bomb threats, warn of heavy punishments

PARIS (AP) — France’s government is threatening prison terms and heavy fines for callers who make fake bomb threats after a rash of false alarms forced the evacuation of 15 airports and cancellation of 130 flights and shut the doors of Versailles Palace three times in five days. French officials suggested that young people and children may be responsible. French law allows prank calls to be punished by up to 3 years’ imprisonment and fines of 45,000 euros ($47,000). France has been on heightened alert since the fatal stabbing of a schoolteacher last week blamed on a suspected Islamic extremist who allegedly declared allegiance to the Islamic State group.

