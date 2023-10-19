Financial investigators probing suspected contracts descend again on HQ of Paris Olympic organizers

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of next year’s Paris Olympics say their headquarters have again been visited by French financial prosecutors who are investigating suspicions of favoritism, conflicts of interest and misuse of funds in the awarding of contracts. The Paris organizing committee says the national financial prosecution service visited its north Paris offices on Wednesday “and obtained all the information it requested.” It says the organizing committee “is cooperating fully with the investigation.” Its offices were first searched in June.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.