EU demands Meta and TikTok detail efforts to curb disinformation from Israel-Hamas war

LONDON (AP) — The European Union has ratcheted up its scrutiny of Big Tech companies with demands for Meta and TikTok to detail their efforts to curb illegal content and disinformation during the Israel-Hamas war. The 27-nation bloc’s executive branch on Thursday formally requested that the social media companies provide information on how they’re complying with sweeping new digital rules aimed at cleaning up online platforms. Meta and TikTok were asked to explain what they’ve done to reduce the risk of spreading and amplifying terrorist and violent content, hate speech and disinformation. The Israel-Hamas war is putting the new digital rules to the test. Elon Musk’s social media platform X faced the EU’s first formal request under the rules last week.

