Biden prepares Oval Office speech on wars in Israel and Ukraine, asking billions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver only the second Oval Office address of his term on Thursday night to make the case for U.S. backing of Ukraine and Israel in a time of war. The speech will be an opportunity for Biden to argue that the United States has an obligation to help in both places, as well as for him to lobby lawmakers for the money to do so. The administration plans to request billions of dollars for additional military assistance for Israel and Ukraine. Biden also wants more money for Taiwan’s defense and managing migrants at the southern border with Mexico. The funding request, which is to be formally submitted on Friday, is expected to be around $100 billion.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

