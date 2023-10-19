4 dead in central Washington shooting including gunman, police say

TOPPENISH, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man shot four people in central Washington state, killing three of them, and then killed himself. Toppenish Police Chief John Clary says a 13-year-old boy, an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were shot and killed at a house in Toppenish around 5 a.m. Thursday. Clary says a 21-year-old man was also shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition. The police chief says the 19-year-old man suspected of shooting them then killed himself. The police chief says a preliminary investigation shows that the shooter acted alone. Clary says there are no other suspects and that a motive wasn’t yet known.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.