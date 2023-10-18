US resumes deportation flights to Venezuela with more than 100 migrants on board

MAIQUETIA, Venezuela (AP) — A flight of Venezuelan migrants deported from the U.S. under new measures by the Biden administration has landed outside the South American country’s capital. The plane that arrived Wednesday near Caracas is the first of what U.S. officials say will be more deportation flights in the days and weeks ahead. Corey Price is an acting executive associate director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He says those chosen for the flights included recent arrivals as well as migrants who have committed crimes in the U.S. The first plane, a Boeing 737 jet, took off from the Texas border city of Harlingen.

By VALERIE GONZALEZ and REGINA GARCIA CANO Associated Press

