UK national, South African and local guide killed in an attack near a Ugandan national park
By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
Associated Press
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A tourist from Britain, another from South Africa and their local guide have been killed in an attack on a tourist vehicle near a Ugandan national park, according to wildlife authorities. Unknown assailants set the victims’ vehicle ablaze Tuesday along a road by Queen Elizabeth National Park, located in a remote area of southwestern Uganda near the Congo border. Attacks within and around national parks are rare in Uganda, with specialist police units deployed there. Ugandan police in a statement blamed the attack on the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, a shadowy rebel group with ties to the Islamic State. Ugandan troops are currently hunting down the ADF deep inside Congo.