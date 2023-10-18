Two Kansas prison employees fired, six disciplined, after injured inmate was mocked

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two employees at a Kansas prison were fired, and six others were disciplined, after accusations that they mocked and failed to help an injured female inmate. Other inmates at the Topeka Correctional Facility told KCUR-FM that the injured inmate spent two hours crawling back to her cell after hurting herself in September. Inmates told KCUR that prison staff called the injured woman “fat” and “lazy,” and didn’t provide assistance because they thought she was faking. Hours later, the inmate was hospitalized with an injured foot, and didn’t return to the prison for several weeks. Kansas Department of Corrections spokesperson David Thompson said in a statement that officials take allegations of mistreatment seriously.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.