Tropical Storm Tammy forms in tropical Atlantic heading toward group of islands, forecasters say

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Tammy has formed in the Atlantic, triggering tropical storm watches in several island territories. Tammy emerged in the central tropical portion of the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday afternoon and had top sustained winds of 40 mph. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm is headed west at 23 mph. Tropical storm watches have been issued for Barbados, Dominica, and Martinique and Guadeloupe. Forecasters say Tammy could bring heavy rain to islands in its path in coming days, raising the threat of flash flooding and isolated mudslides. It said the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, could expect heavy rains over the weekend from the system.

