Texas city settles lawsuit over police response to Trump supporters surrounding Biden bus in 2020

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas city has agreed to a $175,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought by four passengers on one of President Joe Biden’s campaign buses in 2020 that was surrounded by a caravan of Donald Trump supporters. The settlement was announced Wednesday. The highway episode was days before the November election. Video at the time showed trucks with large Trump flags driving close to the bus, which did not have candidates on board. San Marcos City Manager Stephanie Reyes said the city continues to deny many of the allegations in the lawsuit. But she said the response by police that day did not reflect the department’s standards “for conduct and attention to duty.”

