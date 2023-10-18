Starbucks sues Workers United union, saying pro-Palestinian post damaged its reputation

Starbucks sued the union organizing its workers Wednesday, saying a pro-Palestinian social media post from a union account angered hundreds of customers and damaged its reputation. Starbucks wants Workers United to stop using the name Starbucks Workers United for the branch that is organizing Starbucks workers. On Oct. 9, Starbucks Workers United posted “Solidarity with Palestine!” on X, formerly known as Twitter. Workers United said the post was up for no more than 40 minutes before it was deleted. The union says Starbucks is using the issue to bolster its anti-union campaign. But Starbucks says it received more than 1,000 complaints about the post.

