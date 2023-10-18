Sen. Bob Menendez’s co-defendants, including his wife, plead not guilty to revised bribery charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Four defendants in the criminal bribery case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, including his wife, have pleaded not guilty in New York City to a revised indictment. The senator is not due to enter his plea until next week. The defendants entering the pleas Wednesday included Nadine Menendez and a businessman, Wael Hana. The senator, his wife and Hana were charged in the new indictment with an additional charge of conspiring to utilize the senator as an agent of the Egyptian government even though he was prohibited from doing so as a member of Congress. The earlier indictment alleged a bribery conspiracy, among other charges.

