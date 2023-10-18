Russian President Putin and Chinese leader Xi meet in Beijing and call for close policy coordination

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China have met in Beijing and called for close foreign policy coordination. It comes as concerns grow about possible conflicts with the West over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Beijing’s rising threats against Taiwan. At their Wednesday morning meeting, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin discussed trade and the 10th anniversary of Xi’s trademark Belt and Road Initiative that has built highways, ports and power plants across Asia, the Middle East and elsewhere. It has left many states deep in debt to Chinese banks, and the attempt to pump new life into it comes at a time when China’s own economy has slowed considerably due to huge overinvestment in real estate. China is a key customer for Russian oil and gas.

