Protesters in Lebanon decrying Gaza hospital blast clash with security forces near U.S. Embassy

BEIRUT (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have clashed with Lebanese security forces in the Beirut suburb of Aukar near the United States Embassy. They came out Wednesday to support Gaza’s residents and the militant group Hamas in its war with Israel. The protests came as President Joe Biden made a show of solidarity with Israel during his visit there. The Hezbollah group, a key ally of Hamas, held its own rally. Meanwhile, thousands of Hezbollah supporters and Palestinians waving Palestinian flags protested in Beirut over the explosion at the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza the day before. Hezbollah and Israel have clashed along the Lebanon-Israel border, though the skirmishes remain mostly contained along a handful of border towns.

