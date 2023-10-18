Pakistan’s ex-leader Nawaz Sharif seeks protection from arrest ahead of return from voluntary exile

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has sought protection from arrest from a court days before his planned return to the country. Sharif is expected to return home on Saturday from Saudi Arabia where he recently reached from London, where he’s been living in self-imposed exile. He is currently a fugitive from justice. A court heard his bail application on Wednesday and adjourned the hearing until Thursday. Sharif stepped down after being convicted of corruption in 2017. In 2019, he was allowed to travel to London to receive medical treatment by his successor Imran Khan. Once in London, Sharif prolonged his stay there, saying doctors were not allowing him to travel.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.