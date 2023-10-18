Nebraska governor faces backlash for comments on investigative reporter’s Chinese nationality

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is facing backlash after comments he made about the Chinese nationality of a reporter whose story cited environmental concerns at farms owned by the governor. Flatwater Free Press reporter Yanqi Xu wrote a story in September revealing that 16 of Pillen’s farms recorded nitrate levels at least five times higher than what is considered safe to drink. Pillen, a Republican, was asked on a radio show days later about the story. He noted that Xu “is from communist China. What more do you need to know?” Flatwater Free Press Executive Director Matt Wynn criticized Pillen’s comments in a column posted Tuesday. The governor’s office has not responded to requests for comment.

