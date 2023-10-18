More arrests to be announced in shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities plan to announce more arrests in an airport parking garage shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer and wounded another last week. Police scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon. On Monday, authorities said that at least two other suspects were being sought as they announced the arrest of 18-year-old Yobranny Martinez Fernandez of Camden County before dawn in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Authorities said Officers Richard Mendez and Raul Ortiz had just arrived at work about 11 p.m. last Thursday when they heard breaking glass and saw several people breaking into a car in the parking lot at Philadelphia International Airport. A confrontation ensued, and the two officers and one of the suspects were shot.

