Minnesota leaders to fight court ruling that restoring voting rights for felons was unconstitutional

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A pro-Trump Minnesota judge has declared a new state law restoring voting rights for convicted felons unconstitutional. His rulings have drawn a sharp rebuke from Minnesota’s attorney general and secretary of state who say he overstepped his authority. They plan to defend the law, which lets felons vote after they get out of prison. Mille Lacs County District Judge Matthew Quinn declared the law unconstitutional in a pair of orders last week in which he sentenced two offenders only to probation, but warned them they aren’t eligible to vote or register — even though the law says they are.

