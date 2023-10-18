Marine killed in homicide at Camp Lejeune; second Marine held for suspected involvement

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — A Marine has been killed in a homicide at Camp Lejeune and a second Marine is being held on suspicion of being involved. According to a statement from the North Carolina base, authorities took the Marine into custody at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday after an incident that occurred in a barracks room earlier in the evening. The statement called the death a homicide and described the other Marine as a suspect but didn’t provide any other details, including how the Marine died.

