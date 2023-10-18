Lionel Messi earns $20.4 million under contract with Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami

NEW YORK (AP) — Lionel Messi’s annualized compensation from his Major League Soccer contract with Inter Miami is just over $20.4 million. Messi earns more than the entire payroll of all but three other MLS teams and twice as much as every player combined on Orlando City. The MLS Players Association said Wednesday that the 36-year-old star has a $12 million base salary as part of his total guaranteed compensation. He has the highest total compensation in MLS, followed by Toronto’s Lorenzo Insigne at $15.4 million and then Chicago’s Xherdan Shaqiri at $8.2 million. Miami tops the league with a $39.4 million payroll based on total guaranteed compensation.

