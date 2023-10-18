Italian lawmakers approve 10 million euros for long-delayed Holocaust Museum in Rome

MILAN (AP) — Italian lawmakers have voted unanimously to back a long-delayed project to build a Holocaust Museum in Rome, underlining the urgency of the undertaking following the killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas fighters in what have been deemed the deadliest attacks on Jews since the Holocaust. The measure includes 10 million euros in funding over three years for construction of the exhibits, and 50,000 euros in annual operational funding. The project to establish a national Holocaust Museum was first envisioned nearly 20 years ago but languished for years before being revived last spring by Premier Giorgia Meloni’s far-right-led government.

