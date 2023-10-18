French-Iranian academic imprisoned for years in Iran returns to France

PARIS (AP) — The Paris political sciences institute Sciences Po says French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, who was detained for years in Iran, has returned to France. Adelkhah had been arrested in 2019 on security charges. Science Po says she arrived in France on Tuesday. She was freed from prison in February this year but had not been allowed to leave Iran. She was accused of “propaganda against the Islamic Republic’s political system” and “collusion to undermine national security.” French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call on Sunday with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during which he called for the release of Adelkhah and three other French nationals who are still being detained in the country, according to the French presidency.

