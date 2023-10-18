Skip to Content
Four women killed in multicar crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, police say

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A multicar crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu killed four people and injured two others Tuesday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“Preliminary information indicates four vehicles were involved in a traffic collision. Four female adults were pronounced deceased at the scene,” the county Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Two others were taken to the hospital but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

