Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice fights order to appear in court over impeachment advice
By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice is fighting a subpoena ordering her to appear in court in a lawsuit related to advice she gave about possible impeachment of a current liberal justice, calling it “unreasonable and oppressive.” Former Chief Justice Patience Roggensack made the filing Monday. A Dane County circuit court judge scheduled a hearing for Wednesday. Republican lawmakers have threatened possible impeachment of Justice Janet Protasiewicz related to comments she made during the campaign calling GOP-drawn legislative maps “rigged” and “unfair.” Roggensack is one of three former justices who offered advice on impeachment to the state’s Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.