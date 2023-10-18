Former Missouri officer who fatally shot a Black man plans another appeal and asks for bond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri detective convicted in the 2019 death a Black man plans another appeal and is asking for bond. Eric J. DeValkenaere’s lawyer on Wednesday asked for his release pending a rehearing or appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court. The former Kansas City detective had been free on bond until an appeals court upheld his conviction Tuesday. DeValkenaere was found guilty in 2021 of second-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb. DeValkenaere said he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at another detective. A judge said he illegally used deadly force and the appeals court judges agreed there was enough evidence to convict him.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.