Democrat Katrina Christiansen announces her 2nd bid for North Dakota US Senate seat

Democrat Katrina Christiansen has announced a second campaign bid for one of North Dakota’s U.S. Senate seats. She was an unsuccessful Democratic nominee in 2022 for U.S. Senate. Republican incumbent John Hoeven won a third term against Christiansen and independent candidate Rick Becker. Christiansen intends to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer. Cramer’s 2018 Senate win ousted Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp. She was the last Democrat to win a statewide office in North Dakota in 2012.

