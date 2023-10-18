Czech government survives no-confidence vote in Parliament sought by populist ex-prime minister

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech coalition government has survived a parliamentary no-confidence vote over opposition claims that it is mishandling the economy and immigration. Only 85 opposition lawmakers in the 200-seat lower house of Parliament voted on Thursday to dismiss the five-party government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala. The main opposition centrist ANO party led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis accused the government of failing to deal with high inflation driven by energy prices and a new wave of immigration, among other issues. The government has rejected the allegations.

