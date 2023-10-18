Coastal county and groups sue to overturn federal approval of New Jersey’s 1st offshore wind farm

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s southernmost county has joined with environmental and fishing industry groups in suing the federal government in a bid to overturn its approval of the state’s first offshore wind energy farm. Cape May County and the other groups filed suit Monday against the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. The plaintiffs are seeking to reverse federal approval of the Ocean Wind I project, to be built in the waters of southern New Jersey by the Danish wind power company Orsted. The lawsuit alleges that the two agencies did not follow nearly a dozen federal laws in approving the project. The agencies declined comment.

