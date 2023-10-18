Blast reported aboard small cruise ship; crew member taken to hospital

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Officials say one person was burned and passengers were evacuated after an explosion was reported aboard a small cruise ship in Portland Harbor. The Portland Fire Department said the injured person, a member of the crew, was taken to a hospital while 128 passengers were removed from the ship in Maine on Wednesday morning. American Queen Voyages’ Ocean Navigator had just docked at Ocean Gateway Terminal when the blast happened. Officials said a generator in the engine caught fire and Portland firefighters and the cruise ship’s crew extinguished the blaze.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.