Author Michael Connelly proud that ‘Bosch’ has become longest running streaming character

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Connelly has sold more than 85 million books under nearly 40 titles, but there’s another distinction that makes him equally proud: His most famous protagonist, LAPD Detective Harry Bosch, has become the longest running character on streaming television. Based on his book series, “Bosch” ran seven seasons on Amazon, and then spun off as “Bosch: Legacy,” which premieres its second season Friday on Amazon Freevee. That’s not the only streaming series based on his books — Netflix recently premiered the second season of “The Lincoln Lawyer,” whose protagonist, Mickey Haller is the half-brother of Bosch.

