Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh plans to expand with a $45 million event venue

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh has announced plans to expand with a $45 million event venue. The proposed entertainment project is part of the museum’s ‘Pop District’ initiative and would be built on an existing museum parking lot. Plans for the project were presented to the city’s Planning Commission on Tuesday. The proposed 58,000-square-foot site would include a first-floor concert venue with standing room for up to 1,000 people, as well as a second-floor mezzanine and an events space that could hold up to 360 people on the fourth floor. The third floor would be used for offices and support spaces. Work on the project could begin as soon as spring 2024.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.