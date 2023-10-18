A Hong Kong protester shot by police in 2019 receives a 47-month jail term
By KANIS LEUNG
Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong man who was shot by police during pro-democracy protests in 2019 has been sentenced to 47 months in prison on charges of rioting, assaulting a police officer and perverting the course of justice. Tsang Chi-kin was the first known victim of police gunfire during the months-long protests. After he was released on bail, he tried to seek asylum at the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong but failed. He then hid in various locations in the city before being rearrested in July 2022. The judge said Tsang’s sentence reflected the court’s determination to safeguard public order.