A Berlin synagogue is attacked with firebombs while antisemitic incidents rise in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say a Berlin synagogue has been attacked with Molotov cocktails. It comes as antisemitic incidents in the German capital have been rising following the violent escalation in the Middle East. The Kahal Adass Jisroel community said its synagogue in the city’s Mitte neighborhood was attacked early Wednesday with two incendiary devices. The complex in the center of Berlin houses a synagogue, a kindergarten, a yeshiva and a community center. Police also said there were riots overnight between Muslim immigrants and police in the city’s Neukoelln and Kreuzberg neighborhoods and at Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate in which several officers were injured. German police have increased security for Jewish institutions in Berlin and elsewhere following Hamas’ attack on Israel.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.