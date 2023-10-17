Wyndham board unanimously rejects $8 billion unsolicited buyout offer from Choice Hotels

Wyndham says its board is unanimously rejecting Choice Hotels’ unsolicited buyout offer worth nearly $8 billion. Earlier, Choice Hotels International said it was asking shareholders of Wyndham to sign off on the proposed buyout after Wyndham broke off negotiations. Choice was offering $49.50 in cash and 0.324 shares of Choice common stock for each Wyndham share they own. Choice operates about 7,500 hotels and seeks to absorb a much larger chain in Wyndham, which operates nearly 9,300 hotels. Like most hotels, it has benefited from booming travel in recent years.

